Boys and Girls Clubs helping provide meals

One of the most urgent challenges in the coronavirus pandemic is making sure children do not lose access to food.
With schools and Boys and Girls Club locations closing, club leaders are answering a critical concern.
On Monday, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County served up more than a thousand meals, giving families one less thing to worry about.
“I think we take care of our own when times of crisis like this happen,” said Will Armstead, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County.
Local children and families will be able to stop by four designated club locations in St. Lucie County to pick up pre-packaged dinners from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through the end of March.
Garden Terrace Club 3104 Avenue J, Ft. Pierce
Chuck Hill Unit 198 NW Marion Avenue, Port St Lucie
Infinity Club 1011 N. 23rd Street, Fort Pierce
Ken Pruitt Club 10673 SE Lennard Road, Port St. Lucie.
Monday, Armstead was joined by St. Lucie County Commissioner Sean Mitchell to also deliver meals throughout the community, making sure transportation is not a hurdle for children needing a healthy meal.
“Every night you’re out of school, come over to the Boys and Girls Club and we’re going to get you dinner every night,” Mitchell told a group of children. "A lot of these kids might not have had a healthy meal."
Armstead anticipates serving thousands of meals each day.
Residents like Linda Hooks were glad to see the support.
"That’s good. I'll make sure the little children are out here so they can get something,” Hooks said.
The Treasure Coast Food Bank and other donors helped provide the food.
The Boys and Girls Club of Martin County will also be distributing pre-packaged dinners to children under 18-years-old, even if they are not a member of the Boys and Girls Club.
“Right now, there’s a shared sense of anxiousness about how the coronavirus impacts and response will continue interrupting daily life,” says Keith “Fletch” Fletcher, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County. “But when you live with hunger and uncertainly about where your next meal is coming from, the anxiousness never goes away. Sadly, that’s a reality for many of our members. They depend on the clubs for meals, and we’re not going to let them down—even and especially during this difficult situation.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Martin County will be serving the meals through Sunday for pickup at the following locations:
Cloe-Clark Club, 11500 SE Lares Ave., Hobe Sound
Bill & Barbara Whitman Club, 17375 SW Palm Beach St., Indiantown
H. Wayne Huizenga Club, 1150 SW Martin Downs Blvd., Palm City
John & Marge Bolton Club, 4731 SE Flounder Ave., Stuart
Additionally, starting March 23 through March 27, the Martin County School District’s Food & Nutrition Services Department will open its Summer Meals Program, serving breakfast and lunch to children under age 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Locations include:
J.D. Parker Rockets, 1010 E. 10th St., Stuart
Port Salerno Elementary School, 3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart
Warfield Elementary School, 15260 SW 150th Street, Indiantown
