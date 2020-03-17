Boys and Girls Clubs helping provide meals

“Right now, there’s a shared sense of anxiousness about how the coronavirus impacts and response will continue interrupting daily life,” says Keith “Fletch” Fletcher, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County. “But when you live with hunger and uncertainly about where your next meal is coming from, the anxiousness never goes away. Sadly, that’s a reality for many of our members. They depend on the clubs for meals, and we’re not going to let them down—even and especially during this difficult situation.”