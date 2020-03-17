Brightline modifies train schedule due to coronavirus

Brightline is making changes to its train schedules in light of the coronavirus.
Starting Wednesday, Brightline said its schedules will be modified, and they will close in-station food outlets.
The revised schedule will continue to offer hourly service during rush hour and maintain commuter hours Monday through Friday.
In total, Brightline said they will offer 18 weekday trains and 14 weekend trains.
- Weekday morning service:
- Southbound from West Palm Beach at 6:40 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m and 11:40 a.m.
- Afternoon southbound service from West Palm Beach at 2:40 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 4:40 p.m. with final daily southbound train at 6:40 p.m.
- Northbound service from Virgin MiamiCentral beginning at 6:50 a.m., 8:10 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 10:50 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.
- Northbound service at 4:50 p.m., 5:50 p.m., 6:50 p.m. with the last train at 8 p.m.
- Weekend service:
- Southbound from West Palm Beach will begin at 7:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. 3:40 p.m. 5:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.
- Northbound from Virgin MiamiCentral will begin at 9:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:50 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.
Other proactive measures Brightline has implemented recently:
- Increasing the frequency in which we disinfect private and public spaces
- Using fully disposable cleaning supplies
- Introducing additional hand sanitizers at all stations
- Removing menus, magazines and other printed materials from seats
- Allowing open seating within your ticket class for comfort and social distancing
- Placing signs and information in all employee work stations
Scripps Only Content 2020