Coronavirus testing site not accepting new appointments

“Currently, we have scheduled appointments through April 10,” said Yolette Bonnet, CEO of FoundCare. “Until we receive additional test kits, we are unable to further schedule any testing appointments. We ask for the public’s understanding during these uncertain times. We will announce if we are able to resume testing as soon as those kits become available. In the interim, we will not see anyone for testing if they do not have a confirmed appointment. You will be turned away.”