Coronavirus testing site not accepting new appointments

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The free drive-through coronavirus testing service that began near West Palm Beach on Monday is no longer accepting new appointments.
FoundCare, Inc., a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center, set up an outpatient drive-through testing station in the parking lot of its location at 2330 S. Congress Ave. near West Palm Beach on Monday.
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, FoundCare issued a statement saying they were no longer taking appointments.
“Currently, we have scheduled appointments through April 10,” said Yolette Bonnet, CEO of FoundCare. “Until we receive additional test kits, we are unable to further schedule any testing appointments. We ask for the public’s understanding during these uncertain times. We will announce if we are able to resume testing as soon as those kits become available. In the interim, we will not see anyone for testing if they do not have a confirmed appointment. You will be turned away.”
FoundCare announced its testing operations on Sunday, March 15, and by Monday they had received more than 6,000 calls requesting an appointment.
"For those patients who have an appointment to see us, we will proceed with testing as long as our supplies remain," said Bonnet. "We hope to receive additional supplies soon and will communicate that information at www.foundcare.org. In the meantime, we encourage patients to contact the Florida Department of Health for other options for testing."
