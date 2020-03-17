Delray Beach commissioner candidates vying to unseat incumbents

It's not often that a sitting mayor doesn't stand behind his or her commissioners. But that's exactly what Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia has been orchestrating in her city.
Petrolia, elected mayor in 2018, is backing political newcomers Juli Casale and Chris Davey in their quest to become city commissioners.
Casale, along with Jennifer Jones and Debra Tendrich, is challenging incumbent Bill Bathurst for Seat 2. She appears to be Bathurst's biggest threat and has the support of Petrolia.
The 51-year-old Harvard graduate garnered plenty of support in the Sabal Lakes neighborhood when she led the crusade to fight the Banyan Cove annexation application and a proposed 102-unit development.
Casale was appointed by Bathurst to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board. Now she's after his job.
Tendrich, 33, is the owner of a business called Eat Better Live Better. She's been endorsed by school board member Erica Whitfield and state Sen. Lori Berman.
Jones, 38, is a tax preparer and Creole interpreter.
Davey and Angela Burns are running against incumbent Shirley Johnson for Seat 4.
Johnson, 73, was raised in Delray Beach and has served as commissioner.
Davey, 54, is a real estate broker and the vice chair of the Planning and Zoning Board.
Burns, 64, is a public school teacher.
