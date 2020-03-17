Ex-California Rep. Duncan Hunter gets 11 months in prison

This Dec. 3, 2019 file photo shows California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter leaving federal court in San Diego. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, effective Jan. 13, after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving one of the GOP's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California. Hunter's departure ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. (Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)