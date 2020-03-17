Florida Atlantic University student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton has tested positive for coronavirus, school officials say.
According to an update on FAU's website Tuesday evening at 5 p.m., a non-residential student tested positive for COVID-19.
"Student Health Services received confirmation from the Florida Department of Health that this student did not interact with other FAU students, faculty or staff," the update said.
According to FAU's website, the school will be doing online classes only through the end of the Spring semester.
In addition, while the campus remains open, all students who can return home at this time should do so, officials said.
FAU's on-campus commencement ceremonies, which were scheduled for May, have been canceled. The school will alternate schedules or methods of delivery for those commencement ceremonies.
Florida's State University System announced on Tuesday that all state universities, including FAU, will do online classes only through the end of the Spring semester.
