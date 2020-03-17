Indian River County declares state of emergency

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- Indian River County has declared a local state of emergency in connection with COVID-19.
The official declaration allows local government and emergency managers quicker access to resources.
On March 9, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida.
There have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indian River County at this time.
According to a statement from Indian River County Administrator Jason E. Brown, there are no plans to implement any curfew or restrictions on people moving around the county.
County facilities are maintaining their regularly scheduled hours and voters can participate in the primaries as scheduled.
Brown did note in the proclamation, "Polling location change for all voters who previously voted on Election Day at Indian River Estates Precincts 1, 4, and 333 will now vote at Central Assembly of God at 6767 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32966.
