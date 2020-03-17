3 injured, including child, in Southern Blvd. rollover

March 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 5:03 PM

At least three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon following a crash near West Palm Beach.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the area of Southern Boulevard and Caroline Drive, near Palm Beach International Airport, around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters said a car rolled over and multiple people were trapped inside.

Crews used extrication tools to get the victims out.

Fire Rescue officials said two adults and one child were taken a local trauma hospital.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, all east and westbound lanes of Southern Boulevard are shut down.

