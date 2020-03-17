Man charged in 1995 sexual battery cold case

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest has been made in a sexual battery backlog case from 1995.
On September 30, 1995, a victim reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown white male.
The Sexual Assault Kit was processed as a result of legislation, SB636.
On January 22, 2018 a search of the CODIS DNA database resulted in an investigative lead for the suspect, Octavio Berrera III.
On November 21, 2019, an arrest warrant was requested, approved and signed by a Judge.
Berrera was known to already be in a Florida state prison in Raiford, Florida and arrangements were made to transport him to Palm Beach County.
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Octavio Berrera III was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. He is charged with Sexual Battery.
