No on-campus college graduation ceremonies in Florida

There will be no on-campus graduation ceremonies in May at state colleges and universities in Florida, officials announced on Tuesday.
According to the State University System, each university must develop an "alternate schedule or method of delivery."
In addition, all state universities will do online classes only through the end of the Spring semester, and students who are able to leave campus and return home should do so.
Universities are encouraged to continue online classes for the early Summer session as well, although that's not required at this point.
