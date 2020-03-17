PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County School District wants to hear from parents.
The District is trying to determine students' technology needs, if they should need to extend school closures past spring break.
The District wants to know if students have access to a home computer and an internet connection.
Parents are asked to fill out an survey either online or by phone.
Parents can find the survey online at palmbeachschools.org/coronavirus . You can also call the District's Coronavirus Information Hotline at 561-969-5840 if you need help filling out the survey.
If you don't have an internet connection at home, the School District reminds you that Comcast is offering free wi-fi internet for two months.
You can also purchase affordable internet service through www.internetessentials.com /.
