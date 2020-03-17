PBSO seeking missing/endangered man

MANGONIA PARK, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.
57-year-old Rubin Morris III was last seen on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Mangonia Park.
He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white horizontal striped polo shirt and white dress pants.
Rubin suffers from a medical condition and due to this condition, PBSO considers him to be possibly endangered.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400.
