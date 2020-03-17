PBSO wants to identify 3 'distraction thieves'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking to identify three people wanted for using stolen credit cards to purchase items at a Home Depot store in Palm Beach County.
According to PBSO, the "distraction thefts" of the credit cards occurred on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Medwear, located in the 100 block of Sansbury Way and at Tuesday Morning, located in the 300 block of S. State Road 7.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
PBSO released images of the alleged thieves taken from store surveillance footage, as well as an image of their getaway car.
