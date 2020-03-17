Single mother of 4 inspiring others with free activities

JUPITER, Fla. -- If you are a parent now at home with your kids indefinitely due to the coronavirus, you are probably scrambling to come up with activities to keep them busy.
For one Jupiter mom, April Bernal, she’s gone ahead and set up a makeshift classroom for her four kids to continue their school work. She is using a lot of free online resources through Google, while still making time for family games and outdoor activities.
“They need that structure and that routine so they aren’t running around wild,” says Bernal.
The single mother to two second graders, a kindergartener and a preschool student has set up learning centers throughout her home for each core subject.
“I taught them you usually go to school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Now, we are going to do school at home but maybe only for two hours," said Bernal.
The family makes sure to implement quiet hours and rest time along with art projects, board games and learning programs on their iPads.
Bernal believes the most important thing you can do right now with your kids is avoid instilling any fear or concerns over the unknowns -- no matter how stressed you may be.
“I really just turned it and flipped it to make it more of a positive experience," said Bernal.
