Small plane makes hard landing at Lantana Airport

A small plane made a hard landing at Lantana Airport on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the airport, located at 2633 Lantana Road, around 3:45 p.m.
A Cessna made a hard landing and was at the end of the runway.
Officials said two people on board the aircraft were not hurt.
The plane had a small fuel leak as a result of the landing, but that leak was quickly stopped by firefighters.
The cause of the hard landing is under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020