Small plane makes hard landing at Lantana Airport

Small plane makes hard landing at Lantana Airport
March 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 4:28 PM

A small plane made a hard landing at Lantana Airport on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the airport, located at 2633 Lantana Road, around 3:45 p.m.

A Cessna made a hard landing and was at the end of the runway.

Officials said two people on board the aircraft were not hurt.

The plane had a small fuel leak as a result of the landing, but that leak was quickly stopped by firefighters.

The cause of the hard landing is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2020