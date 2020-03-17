LIVE: St. Lucie Co. holding news conference on coronavirus

WATCH LIVE BELOW:
Officials in St. Lucie County are holding a news conference related to the coronavirus after declaring a state of emergency earlier today.
St. Lucie County’s Emergency Management staff and other government officials are addressing steps being taken regarding COVID-19. There are currently no cases of coronavirus in St. Lucie County.
A state of emergency was declared across the U.S. and Florida last week.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said all bars and nightclubs in Florida will close for the next 30 days starting at 5 p.m.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, six Florida residents have died from coronavirus with 192 positive cases in the state.
