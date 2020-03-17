St. Lucie County in talks to declare state of emergency

Another Treasure Coast community is considering taking emergency actions in response to Coronavirus concerns.
St. Lucie County commissioners will decide whether or not to declare a state of emergency, Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Commission Chambers on 2300 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.
Declaring a state of emergency would allow the county to close beaches and set a curfew. It would also allow them to access funds for emergency-related costs and activate the county’s emergency emergency operations center.
Over the weekend Martin County made a similar move and their state of emergency is active until March 23.
The city of Stuart is planning to hold a special meeting, Tuesday at 10 a.m. at City Hall.
Indian River County leaders says they too have have discussed the matters but have not scheduled an official meeting.
