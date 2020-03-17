State of emergency declared in Martin County

A state of emergency was declared Monday in Martin County allowing officials to take emergency measures amid the coronavirus. However, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the county.
This will allow the county to take the following measures:
- Waiving procurement rules for personal protective equipment for first responders and essential sanitation supplies for critical facilities like courthouses, jails and other public buildings
- Empowering the county administrator to adjust work conditions to protect employee and resident safety
- Limiting mass gatherings
- Providing eligibility for federal reimbursement
On Monday, the Martin County School Board approved a plan to have all teachers go to their schools on March 23 to get training for half a day then go home and plan for a month of online instruction.
“If this continues beyond March 27, and students are not able to come back to school March 30, we have to have a platform to deliver instruction to students, so we want to be proactive and plan ahead,” said Martin County superintendent Laurie Gaylord.
The district’s chief technology officer also told the school board they will be ready by March 30 to deploy 6,700 laptops to students who might need them throughout the district.
If the schools do go back in session March 30, students would not have to make up those days, but that is still pending.
Select park facilities, libraries and programs to close
Parks
Sailfish Splash Waterpark (including lap swimming) will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17. The facility will remain closed until further notice.
Reservations are no longer being accepted for the Adventure Platform Tents at Phipps Park until further notice. Existing, upcoming reservations will be canceled and patrons will receive a full refund. RV and primitive camping at the facility will continue normal operations.
In addition, all organized programs and special events hosted at Martin County Parks and Recreation Department facilities, with the exception of spring break camp, are canceled until further notice.
All other parks and beaches (with the exception of Bathtub Beach) remain open.
Libraries
All branches of the Martin County Library System will close to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18. In addition, all events, programs, and classes will be cancelled, including BookMania. No materials will be due, and no fines will accrue on closed days. While libraries are closed, the following services will be provided:
- Hold pick-up at each location (during normal library hours)
- Email and telephone reference (during normal library hours)
- Downloadable eBooks and eAudio (24 hours a day/7 days a week)
- Online classes through Lynda.com (24 hours a day/7 days a week)
Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County has temporarily closed its four clubs in the county. However, the organization will provide free meals to children under the age of 18, whether they are club members or not, now through Sunday, March 22.
Meals are available for pick up at the four club locations:
· Cloe-Clark Club, 11500 SE Lares Ave., Hobe Sound
· Bill & Barbara Whitman Club, 17375 SW Palm Beach St., Indiantown
· H. Wayne Huizenga Club, 1150 SW Martin Downs Blvd., Palm City
· John & Marge Bolton Club, 4731 SE Flounder Ave., Stuart
Meals provided include dinner and a snack. Provisions can be picked up drive-through style outside the clubs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Those receiving can accept the meals regardless if they arrive on foot, by bike or by car.
Scripps Only Content 2020