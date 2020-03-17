Town of Jupiter closes some park restrooms

JUPITER, Fla. -- The town of Jupiter issued an update today about the town's status and response due to Coronavirus.
On Friday, the town announced all events, classes, programs and meetings are canceled until April 19, 2020.
The Community Center is open as a voting location for the primaries and local election.
Some polling locations may have changed and voters can check their polling locations at the Supervisor of Elections website or by calling 561-656-6200.
Town parks remain open, but restroom facilities will no longer be available at the following parks beginning at 8 am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 until further notice, due to low inventory and lack of availability of sanitary supplies:
- Cinquez Park
- Jupiter Village Park
- Lighthouse Park
- Maplewood Park
- Sawfish Bay Park
Limited restrooms will be available at the following park locations until further notice:
- Abacoa Community Park - next to Skate Park
- Jupiter Community Park - first floor of softball quad building
Scripps Only Content 2020