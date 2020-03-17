Town of Lake Park declares state of emergency

LAKE PARK, Fla. -- On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Mayor Michael O'Rourke declared a state of emergency in Lake Park.
All Town Hall departments are closed to the public, but remain staffed.
If anyone in the general public needs access to any Town department, they must make an appointment via email or by telephone to the specific department.
All public parks remain open, but social gatherings within public park areas will be limited to no more than 15 people.
All public restrooms at the Lake Park Public Library and the Lake Park Tennis Center closed on Monday, March 16, 2020 and will remain closed until the governor has lifted the state of emergency.
