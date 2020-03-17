West Palm Beach church offers "drive in" sermons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A West Palm Beach church will begin providing "drive in" church services this Sunday.
Due to public health officials asking that all public gatherings larger than 10 people be canceled, United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches on Brandywine Road in West Palm Beach will begin offering a different way to participate in their sermons.
The "drive in" church services will allow participants to stay safely in their own vehicles in the parking lot and experience the music and sermon being delivered live on a raised platform that they can view, with the audio portion being provided through their car radio.
Participants will park in the church parking lot facing the Gathering Place on the northwest portion of the church campus.
For those unable to travel, the service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page . Services are held Sunday mornings at 9:30 and 11 o'clock.
