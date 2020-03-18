Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer soundly wins re-election

Scott Singer is sticking around as mayor of Boca Raton.
The incumbent defeated challenger Bernard Korn on Tuesday night to win his first full term as mayor.
Singer, 43, was elected mayor in a 2018 special election after former Mayor Susan Haynie was arrested that same year on criminal charges. Her trial is scheduled to begin later this year.
The Harvard-educated Singer was first elected to the City Council in 2014. He was re-elected in 2017 before taking the top job after Haynie was removed from office.
Korn, 65, has never held a position with the city. The licensed real estate broker is a critic of City Hall and a self-proclaimed champion against corruption.
