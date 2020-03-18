Coronavirus leads to understaffing on Election Day

Worries over the coronavirus led to wide understaffing of polling places throughout Palm Beach County on Tuesday during Florida's primary election.
"We had almost 900 poll workers cancel before Election Day," said Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link.
Some polling places were delayed in opening and at least three polling places remained closed because of the staffing shortage.
Palm Beach County had been counting on a team of 3,500 poll workers to staff 454 polling sites.
The county was also rolling out new voting equipment for the first time since the recount trouble in 2018.
"The equipment has performed really well. I will say the problems we had today with equipment really have been more because we had people who are stepping in and doing the best they can for a position they weren’t fully trained on," Sartory Link said.
