Gov. DeSantis to provide coronavirus update at 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor is scheduled to speak at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee at 4:30 p.m.
South Florida is currently at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Sunshine State.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, Broward County leads the state with 80 confirmed cases, followed by Miami-Dade County with 76 and Palm Beach County with 19.
Among the newest cases in Palm Beach County is a 6-year-old child who tested positive for coronavirus.
