Indian River County gives out laptops to students

Indian River County is making sure students are prepared for remote learning now that all public and private K-12 schools in Florida will be closed through April 15 due to concerns over the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, school district officials started giving out laptops to students who don't have digital devices in their home. The laptops will allow them to access online lessons.
The district has 10,000 laptops available, and the devices will be given out again on Thursday at six schools across Indian River County.
Each student can only get one laptop.
"We have taken a proactive approach from the very beginning," Superintendent of Schools David Moore said at a news conference last Friday.
The school district surveyed families to determine what kind of technology and connectivity they have at home so students can take online classes.
"For families that do not have connectivity, we have 10,000 devices that we can distribute and send home so our students can continue to connect to the instruction," Moore said last week.
Here are the laptop distribution sites in Indian River County:
Citrus Elementary School 2771 4th Street Vero Beach March 18 & 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dodgertown Elementary School 4350 43rd Avenue Vero Beach March 18 & 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 19 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Osceola Magnet Elementary School 1110 18th Avenue SW Vero Beach March 18 & 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vero Beach Elementary School 1770 12th Street Vero Beach March 18 & 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 19 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Fellsmere Elementary School 50 N. Cypress Street Fellsmere March 18 & 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sebastian Elementary School 400 Sebastian Boulevard Sebastian March 18 & 19 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 19 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
To learn more about the laptop distribution for students in Indian River County, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020