Jupiter police employee checked for coronavirus symptoms

The town of Jupiter said Wednesday that an employee with their police department is being evaluated for symptoms consistent with coronavirus.
The town said in a written statement they do not have confirmation that the employee has been or will be tested and “certainly have no knowledge at this point of a positive test.”
They said the employee reported for work in the town’s police department building, which is a separate building from town hall, and exhibited symptoms. The person visited specific areas in the police department, employee lounge area and human resources department.
Officials did not offer the job title of the person with the coronavirus symptoms.
Jupiter officials said they are in contact with the Palm Beach County Health Department for advice.
Out of an abundance of caution, the town said they are taking the following steps:
- Advising that all employees who may have come in contact with the employee or those areas of our campus should self-monitor. If any employee begins to feel symptoms of any kind, they have been asked to immediately limit contact, notify their supervisor via phone, text or email, and go home.
- Excusing all non-essential personnel in the Police Department and Human Resources from work and closing the affected areas. Since the Police Department is a separate building, it is an area that can be closed off and contained. Supervisors will contact excused personnel when it is appropriate to return to work.
- Hiring a deep-cleaning service to thoroughly clean and disinfect the affected areas while they are vacant.
- Road patrol will continue to operate, using the precautions that have been put in place for first-responders and holding briefings in outdoor areas.
- In a written statement, Jupiter said their "goal to be transparent and provide updates on this situation as it evolves. It is the Town's goal that these preventive measures will prevent spread of the virus, protect employees, and allow employees to make good decisions about their individual health, and the health of others around them. We continue to urge employees and the public to practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently."
