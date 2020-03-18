Jupiter psychotherapist to lay out how to handle coronavirus stress

Many South Florida and Treasure Coast residents are facing a high-degree of stress brought on by the coronavirus and the ripple effects it has created the past few weeks.
With all schools being closed until at least April 15 , moms and dads across our area have been faced with critical child care issues. While others have been faced with possible job layoffs and how they will pay their bills.
On Wednesday, WPTV is speaking with Jennifer Hoskins-Tomko, a psychotherapist and owner of Clarity Health Solutions in Jupiter.
Reporter Ryan Hughes will ask her ways to handle stress in regards to child care, financial issues, health problems and long-term impacts on families.
Watch a Facebook Live with Hoskins-Tomko on WPTV's Facebook page around 1:30 p.m. and post your questions on the live stream.
