Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Florida

Joe Biden has easily won Florida's Democratic presidential primary. Tuesday's results show the former vice president building on a remarkable surge as he barrels toward the nomination at a time when the nation is gripped by concern about the new coronavirus.
Biden's victory was another blow to Bernie Sanders, whose early strength has evaporated as African Americans and working-class whites have sided with Biden.
Voters had to navigate worries about the new coronavirus but no major disruptions occurred. State health officials worked with local elections supervisors to make sure polling locations are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers were moved.
In Palm Beach County, elections officials say many workers failed to show up in at least five locations.
Still, in most locations voting went ahead as normal. Many people voted by mail or took advantage of early voting dates rather than waiting until Election Day itself.
