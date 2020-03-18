Loxahatchee doctor uses telemedicine to see patients

A Loxahatchee doctor says with the coronavirus pandemic causing concerns across Florida, her patients are choosing to see her using telemedicine.
"We take care of patients with thyroid conditions, diabetes, and other autoimmune problems which may affect the glands," said Dr. Anna Frish with Palm Beach Thyroid and Endocrinology Wellness.
Dr. Frish said many of her patients have a compromised immune system.
"They may have other conditions along with autoimmune problems which may include cancers, may include leukemia, and they have infections. And so these people are very vulnerable to come to big crowds," said Dr. Frish.
Last week, the doctor notified each of her patients that a doctor's visit using a computer was available. She started the telemedicine visits on Monday, and now up to 80 percent of her daily patients are choosing to see Dr. Frish this way.
The doctor said technology helps in so many ways.
"Thank God to technology," said Dr. Frish. "We can order labs directly to Quest or LabCorp or other lab provider."
And that keeps her patients healthy and the doctor's staff in good health as well.
"They all love it, I love it, and I feel like they are secure and our office is secure," said Dr. Frish.
Scripps Only Content 2020