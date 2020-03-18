Martin County beaches to stay open

While the Treasure Coast has yet to see its first confirmed case of coronavirus, county leaders continue to meet daily to decide what to close and what to keep open.
There was a big turnout at Stuart Beach on Wednesday. The bigger problem was not social distancing, but watching out for man o' war.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office had a robust presence as some school resource officers have been temporarily moved to other assignments.
On Wednesday, Martin County leaders decided to keep all county beaches open for the foreseeable future.
"The beaches are important now that you have so many students in particular both from college and primary schools home," said Martin County Commissioner Ed Ciampi. "The concept of keeping all young people in the house away from their friends presents a different type of problem."
Parks are also open, but the libraries have closed after they were used for Florida's primary election on Tuesday.
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is stressing that anyone feeling sick should check with their primary care doctor first. So far, the health department has only tested eight people.
"We’re looking at a substantial issue," said Rob Raineri, who heads the non-profit House of Hope.
Raineri told commissioners on Wednesday that his agency could see four times as many people asking for financial help starting in April.
"The restaurant industry, all the hospitality industry, a lot of hourly people that are being sent home early or furloughed," said Raineri.
Raineri is hoping that with kids home from schools and universities, they may be able to lend a hand and volunteer where it’s appropriate.
Scripps Only Content 2020