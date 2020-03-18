Palm Beach County resident, 6, tests positive for coronavirus

Palm Beach County resident, 6, tests positive for coronavirus
March 18, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 4:08 PM

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County confirmed that a 6-year-old child has tested positive for coronavirus.

Health department spokesman Alex Shaw initially told Contact 5 the child tested positive in New York, but he later said the child was never in that state.

The case is currently under investigation.

RELATED: Latest coronavirus headlines

Contact 5 has contacted Palm Beach County school officials to see if they have been notified about the case.

It is the youngest confirmed coronavirus case in the state.

This is a developing story. Watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 and refresh this story for the latest information.

Follow Merris Badcock on Twitter for updates as they happen.

Scripps Only Content 2020