Palm Beach County resident, 6, tests positive for coronavirus

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County confirmed that a 6-year-old child has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health department spokesman Alex Shaw initially told Contact 5 the child tested positive in New York, but he later said the child was never in that state.
The case is currently under investigation.
RELATED: Latest coronavirus headlines
Contact 5 has contacted Palm Beach County school officials to see if they have been notified about the case.
It is the youngest confirmed coronavirus case in the state.
This is a developing story. Watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 and refresh this story for the latest information.
Follow Merris Badcock on Twitter for updates as they happen.
Scripps Only Content 2020