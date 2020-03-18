Palm Beach County resident, 6, tests positive for coronavirus

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County confirmed that a 6-year-old child has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health department spokesman Alex Shaw told Contact 5 the child tested positive in New York, and the case is currently under investigation.
FOX 29 has contacted Palm Beach County school officials to see if they have been notified about the case.
It is the youngest confirmed coronavirus case in the state.
