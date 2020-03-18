Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast school districts to address closures

School districts in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will address their plans moving forward on Wednesday now that all public and private K-12 schools in Florida will be closed through April 15 due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The School District of Indian River County will hold a news conference at Vero Beach Elementary School at 11 a.m., and Palm Beach County school officials will speak to the public at 11:30 a.m.
On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Education announced that all K-12 public and private schools in Florida, including career and technical center campuses, will be closed through April 15 and students will switch to remote learning instead.
State officials said school districts should be prepared to extend their educational calendars through June 30.
In addition, all VPK and K-12 assessments are canceled for the 2019-2020 school year, and K-12 school grades will not be calculated.
The School District of Indian River County said laptops will be given out on Wednesday and Thursday at six different school locations to students who do not have a digital device in their home. This will allow students to take part in remote learning.
Here are the laptop distribution sites in Indian River County:
Citrus Elementary School
2771 4th Street
Vero Beach
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dodgertown Elementary School
4350 43rd Avenue
Vero Beach
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
March 19
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Osceola Magnet Elementary School
1110 18th Avenue SW
Vero Beach
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vero Beach Elementary School
1770 12th Street
Vero Beach
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
March 19
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Fellsmere Elementary School
50 N. Cypress Street
Fellsmere
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sebastian Elementary School
400 Sebastian Boulevard
Sebastian
March 18 & 19
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
March 19
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
State University System of Florida announced on Tuesday that all state colleges and universities will do online classes only through the end of the Spring semester, and all on-campus commencement ceremonies that were scheduled for May have been canceled.
