Parents and students adjust to school closures

Parents are feeling the impact and looking for answers after state officials announced Tuesday that public and private K-12 schools across Florida will be closed through April 15.
Sherry Fyke reacted to the news while out for a relaxing walk in Okeeheelee Park on Tuesday night. She couldn't stop thinking about the disruption her son's education is going through because of the coronavirus.
"We want our children to have the best education that they can, but at the same time we need to probably put safety above that and think in the grand scheme of things and the big picture that once this passes, they're going to be OK," Fyke said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about the changes to education at a news conference on Tuesday in Tallahassee.
"K through 12 grades will not be calculated for 2019-2020," the governor said.
DeSantis went onto say all required testing for Florida K-12 schools is canceled and districts should be prepared to extend their calendars through June 30.
"I don't like it. They should be in school but because of this virus. This is what has to be done," Felicia Rodriguez said.
Desantis said the state is giving parents the option to hold their kids back a year if they feel it's necessary. Fyke said that won't be a problem.
"My son is very self-motivated so I would have no qualms at this point knowing the education he's gotten thus far for the past three to nine weeks moving him to the next grade," Fyke said.
Money will be set aside for low-income students to purchase digital devices and internet service so they can stay up-to-date on their school work.
