PBSO: Man stabs woman who hit him with broom

A 31-year-old man stabbed a 76-year-old woman who evicted him from her home after she hit him with a broom, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Huchnartheu Durandisse was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Durandisse told detectives he stabbed the victim twice on her side because she had hit him twice with a broom during a landlord-tenant dispute.
Durandisse said he agreed to pay $500 to rent a room from her, but after she started drinking beer and taking pills, she told him he didn't pay her and then demanded that he leave.
After Durandisse told her he was going to call the police, she struck him with the broom, he told detectives.
"Durandisse stated the victim then told him she was going to kill him if he called police," the affidavit said.
Angry about being evicted and hit with the broom, Durandisse filed a civil case against the woman. He then went to Publix, where he bought food, a drink and a knife.
Durandisse said he plotted to stab her inside her home, but when he saw her at Publix, he decided to do it "while she was still present and currently in front of him."
So, Durandisse removed the plastic covering from the knife and stabbed the victim while she was picking up her bags, the affidavit said.
Durandisse admitted to running away after the stabbing before he was followed by a witness and eventually surrendered to deputies.
He was being held at the main Palm Beach County jail on a $15,000 bond.
