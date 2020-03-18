PBSO warns the public about a banking card scam

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is warning the public about a banking card scam.
Elderly victims from around the country are reporting being contacted by a person claiming to be a representative from their banking institution.
The suspect/unknown representative advises the victim(s) that there is fraudulent activity on their debit/credit cards and they will be sending a bank representative to their home to pick up the compromised card.
During the course of the conversation, the suspect will acquire the victim's PIN for the card(s) and advise that an unidentified representative will travel to their residence and take the card from their possession.
Soon after, fraudulent charges appear on the victim's account.
PBSO reminds the public that a real bank representative will not call you and will not come to your home to switch out or confiscate any card(s).
The unknown female in the photo is a suspect in a local case of this scam.
She was captured on surveillance video on March 5, 2020.
She was seen wearing a veil-type covering over her face and body and leaving in a 2019 gray Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
