Salon near Boca closes to help prevent spread of coronavirus

As Florida bars and restaurants are ordered to shut their businesses down, a southern Palm Beach County hair salon is now taking it upon themselves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Salon Blu near Boca Raton is closing its doors and calling on other salons to do the same.
Employees spent Wednesday contacting clients about the temporary closure, and they stressed the importance as to why they should close.
“We are servicing people one on one. We are breathing on each other. Our chairs are situated where they are comfortably apart, but they are not actually a full 6 or 10 feet apart, which is what the recommendations are now. We have people incoming, outgoing all day long, and it is certainly more than 10 people, just with your employees only, and this is not a safe environment for everybody,” said manager Amy Paul.
The salon closed its doors Tuesday with the full support of their employees, who took their last paychecks as they wait until the virus pandemic ends.
"Of course everybody is concerned about their pockets because we all need to pay our bills, but every single one of them expressed the fear that they have been holding in as they were servicing each and every client. It only takes one person to walk into the salon and infect us all," said Paul.
