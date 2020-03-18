South Florida leads state in coronavirus cases

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state, South Florida remains the epicenter of the outbreak.
Broward County leads the state with 80 total cases -- 73 of whom are Florida residents.
Miami-Dade County is just behind South Florida for the highest concentration of cases, with 76 cases confirmed.
There is a significant drop off on the number of confirmed cases in Palm Beach County, which ranks third in the state. A total of 19 cases have been confirmed, including one who isn't in Florida.
The information has been compiled on the state's new COVID-19 dashboard intended to keep "Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the state of the virus."
Health officials said the new dashboard will be updated twice a day.
There are no confirmed cases on the Treasure Coast.
