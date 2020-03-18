South Florida malls close in fight against coronavirus

Several South Florida malls owned by Simon are closing for the rest of the month to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Simon will close all of its properties nationwide starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," CEO David Simon said in a news release.
Among the malls owned by Simon are the Town Center at Boca Raton and Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise.
There are 22 Simon-owned properties throughout the state.
The closures will remain in effect through March 29.
