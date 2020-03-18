Third man charged in 2017 murder-for-hire plot

A third man has been charged in connection with the 2017 murder-for-hire plot that claimed the life of a Lake Worth woman.
Dametri Dale, 21, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of Makeva Jenkins.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a masked man killed Jenkins after she opened the front door to her home in June 2017.
Court documents show that Dale was indicted by a grand jury in February. Details about Dale's involvement were not revealed.
Dale was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Tuesday.
The victim's husband, Euri Jenkins, and another man, Joevan Joseph, were also indicted in 2017.
Euri Jenkins has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.
Joseph pleaded guilty last year. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
