U.S.-Canada border to close amid COVID-19 outbreak

The U.S. and Canada have agreed to close the border separating the countries amid the COVID-19 outbreak, confirmed President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday morning.
The president stated non-essential travel would be impacted. During a press conference Wednesday, Trudeau confirmed that essential travel between the two countries could continue, including cargo deliveries.
Trudeau said he will remain in close contact with the Trump administration to ensure essential travel could continue. He did not provide specifics when asked how long non-essential would be banned.
Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would be closing his country's borders to non-citizens or permanent residents amid the new coronavirus pandemic. However, initially, U.S. citizens were exempt.
The prime minister is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with the virus.
