West Palm Beach couple forced to postpone wedding day

For many engaged couples eager to say "I do," they now have no other choice but to say "I can’t" -- at least for right now.
The CDC guidelines for COVID-19 is asking you to limit the number of people in a confined space, and it’s forcing churches to move their services to an online format, which isn’t comforting for brides ready to walk down the aisle.
“When we were ringing in the New Year I was like, '2020 is our year,'" said bride-to-be Alexa Ferris.
Just one month before their big day, Ferris and her fiancé, Dale Jones, made the tough decision to postpone their wedding until at least July.
“I definitely cried for a few hours,” said Ferris.
The West Palm Beach couple picked April 18, 2020, more than a year ago as the day to say their vows. That was before the coronavirus even existed.
“We want to keep our family and friends safe, and we know that if we would have moved forward, more than 50 percent of our guests wouldn’t have shown up,” said Ferris.
Postponing a wedding is also a tough pill to swallow for venues, rental companies, and wedding planners that rely on this time of the year for revenue.
“I do have friends in the industry who are worried about how they are going to pay their bills, and you know those sorts of things, and I have a band member that I know who is driving for Uber Eats,” said wedding planner Jennifer Hardiman.
Hardiman said she is doing her best to navigate all the uncertainty.
“That’s the only thing we can do, so I’m scheduling FaceTimes and Google Hangouts with clients,” said Hardiman.
As for the couple, they remain optimistic knowing one day they will have quite the love story to share.
“That’s mostly what our family members told us, 'What a great story to tell our grandkids, your kids,'” said Jones.
For any other engaged couples faced with this tough decision, wedding planners recommend you contact your vendors immediately to find alternatives.
Hardiman says everyone is in this together and extremely understanding.
