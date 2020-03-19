Boca Raton elementary school student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them of the situation.
"The district was notified late yesterday but was not given sufficient information to inform parents and staff until this morning," Myers wrote.
She went on to say that parents in the child's class have been notified.
Myers said the child hasn't been on campus since last Friday and was tested Tuesday.
"Additional measures to sanitize the campus have taken place," Myers said.
The letter was sent to parents a day after the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County confirmed that a 6-year-old child was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Although all Florida schools will be closed at least through April 15, Myers cautioned parents and faculty.
"While the child is asymptomatic, in an abundance of caution, students and staff should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19," she wrote.
