Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County expand free lunch program

March 19, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 2:58 PM

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County are now offering their free lunch program to all children, 18 and under, due to the growing need for food assistance from the coronavirus pandemic.

Children and parents can pick up a healthy lunch and snack Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations until further notice:

Belle Glade Teen Center
350 SW 10th Street
Belle Glade

Boca Raton Club
300 Newcastle Street
Boca Raton

Florence De George Club
4105 Pinewood Avenue
West Palm Beach

Marjorie S. Fisher Club
905 Drexel Road
West Palm Beach

Max M. Fisher Club
221 W. 13th Street
Riviera Beach

Delray Beach Club
1451 SW 7th Street
Delray Beach

Neil S. Hirsch Boys & Girls Club
1080 Wellington Trace
Wellington

