Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County expand free lunch program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County are now offering their free lunch program to all children, 18 and under, due to the growing need for food assistance from the coronavirus pandemic.
Children and parents can pick up a healthy lunch and snack Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations until further notice:
Belle Glade Teen Center
350 SW 10th Street
Belle Glade
Boca Raton Club
300 Newcastle Street
Boca Raton
Florence De George Club
4105 Pinewood Avenue
West Palm Beach
Marjorie S. Fisher Club
905 Drexel Road
West Palm Beach
Max M. Fisher Club
221 W. 13th Street
Riviera Beach
Delray Beach Club
1451 SW 7th Street
Delray Beach
Neil S. Hirsch Boys & Girls Club
1080 Wellington Trace
Wellington
