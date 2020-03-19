Convoy of Hope: Churches respond to coronavirus

A Palm Beach County church has opened its doors in the middle of the week for a different kind of service.
In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens has converted their campus into a full scale distributions site.
“We’re doing as much work as we can now, so if any more restrictions come down the road from the government, we can work with the government agencies,” said Todd Mullins, Christ Fellowship Church senior pastor. ”The words we speak need to be the words that build people up in their faith. And then the actions of serving them.”
On March 19, approximately 1,700 supply kits were created and delivered to the elderly, single mothers, people with compromised immune systems and emergency room workers at nine area hospitals.
”The impact is just that people would see the church in a different way,” said Brandon Catoe, Christ Fellowship Church multi-site pastor. “That they would see us in the community doing things. It’s not about coming into a building or to a service. It’s about loving people.”
The Convoy of Hope is possible thanks to donations from a group of churches within the Christ United partnership, and already its received a lot of attention.
”Don’t tell me what you’re doing, show me what you’re doing,” said Ronnie Felder, Mayor of Riviera Beach. “People don’t care what you know until people know how much you care.”
Lead organizers say donations will roll-out for as long as the need exists. Click here to learn more about the Convoy of Hope.
