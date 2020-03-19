County informs employees about cleaning their buildings

Drastic times takes drastic measures and that's why Palm Beach County has increased the number of times their buildings are being cleaned.
Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon recently sent a letter to Mayor Dave Kerner after her employees raised questions.
"We sent that letter because I have 315 employees but in our branches, we have like 240 that are in contact with the public all the time," she said.
Gannon says her workers wanted to know what kind of increased sanitation was being done to safeguard their health.
"I got the answer from the facilities director. She sent me a list of their increased cleaning and the products they were using," she said.
In a document sent to Gannon by the county's facilities development and operations department, it stated: Under the existing custodial services contract all surfaces of furniture, walls, partitions, doors, drinking fountains and fixtures are to be disinfected as part of routine services. As part of preventive measures in response to the COVID-19 emergency, the custodial contractor has increased the frequency of disinfecting for high touch surfaces.
"We've put our employees in charge of cleaning their own work area and given them the products to do it," she said.
Gannon says the added cleaning started around two weeks ago.
"I think the county's done a great job. The buildings very clean and I'm very happy," county employee Frank Cardo said.
Gannon says the county has increased the cleaning of her building from two days to three.
