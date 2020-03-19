Diocese of Palm Beach cancels public mass

The coronavirus may change the way your worship. The Diocese of Palm Beach announced public mass is canceled indefinitely.
In a letter and video posted on its website, Most Reverend Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito says the coronavirus has caused a “serious health emergency, a fear-filled panic and a continuing isolation that must be dealt with carefully and prudently.”
The Diocese of Palm Beach covers Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River Counties. Its churches will not be available for public mass or private prayer.
Play Bishop Barbarito's Statement
The announcement says priests will continue to celebrate mass on a daily and weekly basis but without public participation.
The decision falls in line with other Diocese across the state and most across the country.
They will be rescheduling confirmations but you can contact your parish if you need assistance from a priest.
Bishop Barbarito also says, “there are situations where the celebration of funerals, the celebrations of weddings and baptisms which can be arranged if they cannot be postponed with a priest In a parish, provided that the distancing requirements as well as the limitation of family members is all exceeded to for the safety of all.”
The Diocese website and Facebook page will also be live streaming several daily and Sunday masses and they have posted links to daily readings and podcasts.
The move takes effect Friday, March 20 and will remain in place until further notice.
Scripps Only Content 2020