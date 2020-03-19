FDOH: Confirmed case of coronavirus in Indian River Co.

According to the latest update from Florida health officials Thursday evening, there is now one case of the coronavirus in Indian River County.
The state's website says the case in Indian River County is a woman, but it is unclear if it is travel related.
This is the second case of the virus on the Treasure Coast after there was a confirmed case earlier Thursday in Martin County.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, there are 432 Florida cases and nine deaths.
