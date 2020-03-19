Florida Turnpike only collecting tolls electronically

Heads up, drivers.
Effective at noon Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation said the Florida Turnpike is only collecting tolls electronically.
RELATED: Latest coronavirus headlines
This is all to help reduce the spread of coronavirus and to help keep toll collectors safe.
When you come to a toll plaza, drivers should not stop.
FDOT said drivers who do not have a SunPass or have an interoperable transponder, will be billed through toll-by-plate.
You should continue driving through the toll plaza and pay attention to overhead and portable signs.
Customers will still be able to utilize the “Exact Coin Lanes” where there is no toll operator present.
FDOT did not say how long this change would be in place.
Scripps Only Content 2020