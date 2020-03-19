FWC to temporarily close offices, facilities, shooting ranges

March 18, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 10:03 PM

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Wednesday evening that all offices, facilities and FWC-managed shooting ranges will be closed to the public from Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, April 19 to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

According to FWC, staff will reevaluate the need for extending the closure prior to April 19.

Employees will be available to help by phone or email.

For more information, contact the regional office for your area for assistance.

For closing information, click here .

